Pena is slated to work as the Angels' primary pitcher behind Talyor Cole in Monday's game against the Twins, JJeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Pena has come in behind openers since April 24 and had strong results. While he's gone more than five innings only once in the role, he has a strong 0.96 WHIP for the season to go along with a respectable 3.49 ERA. He has supplemented his ratios with 37 strikeouts across 38.2 innings of work.