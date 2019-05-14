Pena is slated to work as the Angels' primary pitcher behind opener Cam Bedrosian in Tuesday's game against the Twins.

Though his innings ceiling might be slightly lower while working as a primary pitcher rather than a traditional starter, Pena has been a far better fantasy asset while working out of the bullpen. Over his three turns as a primary pitcher, Pena has posted a sparkling 2.20 ERA (1.68 xFIP) to go with a 32.8 K-BB%. By comparison, Pena has turned in a 4.15 ERA (5.69 xFIP) and 9.6 K-BB% in four starts.