Pena will pitch behind an opener in Thursday's series finale against the Tigers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Pena also worked after an opener in his previous appearance and allowed three runs over 4.1 innings. The 29-year-old has a 4.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB over 26.2 innings this season. The Angels haven't yet decided who will serve as Thursday's opening pitcher.