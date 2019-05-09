Angels' Felix Pena: Working as primary pitcher Thursday
Pena will pitch behind an opener in Thursday's series finale against the Tigers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Pena also worked after an opener in his previous appearance and allowed three runs over 4.1 innings. The 29-year-old has a 4.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB over 26.2 innings this season. The Angels haven't yet decided who will serve as Thursday's opening pitcher.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal