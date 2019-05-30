Pena will be used as a bulk reliever Thursday against the Mariners, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Luis Garcia will serve as the opener in front of Pena, who should cover the bulk of innings Thursday. The 29-year-old has made four starts and five appearances as a primary pitcher this season, compiling a 3.30 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 40:9 K:BB in those appearances (43.2 innings).