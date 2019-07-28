Manager Brad Ausmus said that Pena will start Sunday's game against the Orioles rather than working as a bulk reliever, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Los Angeles bullpen has been taxed pretty heavily of late, which may explain why Ausmus has chosen to have Pena start. The right-hander has been far more effective this season when deployed out of the bullpen, submitting a 4.26 ERA and holding opposing batters to a .214/.283/.389 line across 67.2 innings. Comparatively, he's posted a 6.55 ERA while yielding a .256/.347/.488 line across five starts.