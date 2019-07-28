Angels' Felix Pena: Working as traditional starter
Manager Brad Ausmus said that Pena will start Sunday's game against the Orioles rather than working as a bulk reliever, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Los Angeles bullpen has been taxed pretty heavily of late, which may explain why Ausmus has chosen to have Pena start. The right-hander has been far more effective this season when deployed out of the bullpen, submitting a 4.26 ERA and holding opposing batters to a .214/.283/.389 line across 67.2 innings. Comparatively, he's posted a 6.55 ERA while yielding a .256/.347/.488 line across five starts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...