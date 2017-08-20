Angels' Fernando Salas: Signs minor-league pact with Halos
Salas signed a minor-league deal with the Angels on Saturday.
He will report to Triple-A Salt Lake after being released by the Mets earlier in the week. Salas has been terrible this year (6.00 ERA in 45 innings), but he had some success with the Halos in 2014 and 2015, so perhaps he can recapture that form. Even if he does earn a trip back to the big leagues, it will likely be in a low-leverage role.
