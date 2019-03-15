Angels' Forrest Snow: Heads to minor-league camp
Snow was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Angels on Friday.
Snow signed a minor-league deal with the Angels in December but had a rough time in spring training and allowed nine runs on 13 hits over seven innings. The 30-year-old spent 2018 with Tampa Bay at Triple-A and had a 4.82 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 112:37 K:BB over 117.2 innings (20 starts).
