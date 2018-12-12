Snow signed a minor-league contract with the Angels that includes an invite to spring training, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Snow spent the 2018 season with Triple-A Durham after failing to make an impact in spring training with the Rays, and had a 4.82 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 112:37 K:BB over 117.2 innings. The 29-year-old has yet to make his major-league debut and faces long odds to make the Angels' Opening Day roster.