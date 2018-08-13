Arcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in the Angels' 8-7 loss to the Athletics on Sunday.

The 28-year-old backstop continues to swing a hot bat, as this multi-hit effort included his third long ball of the season and fifth extra-base hit in his 30 at-bats. His 1.055 OPS since he was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake is certainly impressive, he'll just need to show he's capable of raking like this over a sustained sample size before any definitive conclusions can be formed about his potential fantasy value.