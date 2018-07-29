Angels' Francisco Arcia: Drives in six

Arcia went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and two runs scored Saturday against the Mariners.

Arcia earned his second start since being called up Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday and batted eighth. He took advantage of the opportunity recording three extra-base hits, including a three-run homer against right-hander Casey Lawrence in the third inning. He has been excellent in his eight major league at-bats, recording two home runs, 10 RBI and three runs scored. The 28-year-old is slated to share time behind the plate with Jose Briceno, though his explosive start at the plate could earn him more plate appearances.