Angels' Francisco Arcia: Explodes offensively
Arcia went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Rangers.
Arcia was held out of the starting lineup for three consecutive games, but he made a strong case for more playing time with his offensive bonanza. The 28-year-old rookie now has five homers in just 75 at-bats, despite never hitting more than five at any level in the minors. While surprising, Arcia's brief power showing in the majors could result in deep-league fantasy value if the club opts to give him a larger role over the final weeks of the season.
