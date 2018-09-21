Arcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Athletics.

Arcia had a busy day, smacking his sixth home run of the season while also finding himself on the mound in mop-up duty. Things went better for him with a bat in his hand, though the homer was his first hit in his last 11 at-bats. Arcia remains the primary backstop for the Angels, but provides little besides sporadic power.

