Angels' Francisco Arcia: Historic debut in Angels uniform
Arcia collected two hits, a home run, and four RBI in his major league debut Thursday against the White Sox.
It was a historic debut for Arcia, who has been in the minor league system for 12 seasons. He became the first Angel to ever collect four RBI in his club debut, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. With Martin Maldonado gone, Arcia and Jose Briceno will handle catching duties for the Halos. Arcia figures to be on the small side of that platoon, at least initially.
