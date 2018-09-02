Angels' Francisco Arcia: New No. 1 catcher
Arcia will start at catcher and bat seventh Sunday against the Astros.
With the Angels recently dealing Rene Rivera to the Braves, Arcia should have a clear path to the No. 1 catcher role for the rest of the season. Arcia, who will start for the third time in four games Sunday, has hit .246 with three home runs and 15 RBI in 23 games since being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake on July 26.
