Arcia is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Arcia will sit after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout and an RBI in Friday's win, and is slashing .152/.152/.391 across 46 at-bats in September. Jose Briceno will start behind the plate and bat ninth for the Angels.

