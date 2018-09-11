Arcia is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers.

Arcia will stick on the bench for a third straight game -- and the fourth time in five games -- as rookie Joe Hudson gets a turn behind the dish. The 28-year-old backstop has just one hit in 17 at-bats this month and is slashing .211/.243/.380 through 26 games this season, so his recent decline in playing time shouldn't come as much of a surprise.