Arcia is not in the lineup Monday against the Rangers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Arcia will head to the bench for the third time in four games with a southpaw in Mike Minor toeing the rubber for the Rangers. The backstop is hitting just .211/.243/.380 through 26 games this season, so the Angels may look to give other catchers an opportunity to prove themselves down the stretch. Jose Briceno is starting behind the dish Monday.