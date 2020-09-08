Barreto was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder subluxation, retroactive to Monday.

Barreto hurt his shoulder while sliding into second base Sunday, and he'll head to the injured list so the Angels can bring up depth at second base with Luis Rengifo (thumb) day-to-day. It's unclear whether he'll spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the injured list. Rengifo should see the bulk of playing time at second base when he's healthy, but Matt Thaiss was recalled from alternate camp and will start at second base Tuesday.