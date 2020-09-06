Barreto exited Sunday's game with an apparent shoulder injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Barreto suffered the injury while stealing second base in the bottom of the sixth inning and left the game immediately afterward while clutching his left shoulder. It's unclear whether the injury will force Barreto to miss any additional time.
