Angels manager Joe Maddon indicated Wednesday that Barreto will play "literally everywhere" throughout the remainder of the season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Maddon was likely exaggerating in stating that Barreto will play all nine positions on the field, but given the Angels' current place in the standings -- they sit 11.5 games behind first place in the AL West and eight games out of a wild card spot -- it makes sense that they will use the final month of the campaign to evaluate players. Barreto has played exclusively at second base, shortstop and third base during his time in the majors, but he did log nine games in center field and two games in left at the Triple-A level last season.