Angels' Franklin Torres: Sent to minor-league camp
Torres was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday.
Torres appeared in five Cactus League games with the Halos, going 2-for-8 with a double, two RBI and three strikeouts. He hit .257 with three home runs and 32 RBI with High-A Inland Empire last season.
