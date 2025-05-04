The Angels placed McDaniels on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to left biceps tendinitis, retroactive to May 2.

McDaniels is coming off a tough appearance against the Tigers on Thursday, when he allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one batter in one inning. He may have tweaked his left biceps during that outing, and he'll undergo further testing to establish a timeline for his return from the injured list. With McDaniels on the IL and Jake Eder optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake, the Angels replenished their bullpen by promoting Touki Toussaint and Michael Darrell-Hicks from Triple-A in corresponding moves.