Angels' Garrett Richards: Another successful sim outing
Richards (biceps) pitched "very well" in Friday's simulated game at the Angels' spring training complex in Arizona, Elliot Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Richards threw the equivalent of three innings after turning in a similar workload in his previous simulated outing Monday. Manager Mike Scioscia said that his starter could make his next rehab appearance with Triple-A Salt Lake, but he wouldn't commit to potential date. The Bees' regular season ends Sept. 4, so the Angels will have to make a decision soon regarding whether or not Richards is ready to take the next step in his long journey back to the majors. The 29-year-old has missed the majority of the 2017 season after injuring his biceps on Apr. 5.
