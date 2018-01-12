Angels' Garrett Richards: Avoids arbitration
Richards agreed to a one-year, $7.3 million deal with the Angels on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports,
Richards missed the first five months of the 2017 season after leaving his initial start due to nerve irritation in his biceps. The 29-year-old was able to provide five promising, yet abbreviated, starts in September, and posted a 2.28 ERA and 0.90 WHIP with 27 strikeouts over 27.2 innings on the year. He will head into 2018 injury-free and ready to take over as a front-end starter in the Angels' rotation, although it's expected that his innings will be monitored to begin the year.
