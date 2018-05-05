Richards (4-1) got the win against the Mariners on Friday, giving up no runs on four hits over 6.2 innings, striking out eight and walking one as the Angels prevailed 5-0.

After he was lit up by the Yankees for five earned over 1.2 innings in his last start, Richards bounced back by shutting out the Mariners and grabbing his fourth win in seven starts to start the season. He now has a 3.93 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP and opponents are hitting just .209 off him through 34.1 innings.