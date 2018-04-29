Angels' Garrett Richards: Chased early by Yankees on Saturday
Richards (3-1) took the loss against the Yankees on Saturday, surrendering nine runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks over only 1.2 innings while striking out two.
A Zack Cozart error in the first inning helped take the sting out of Richards' ERA, but there was little positive about this performance from the right-hander -- the Yankees batted around in each of the first two frames to chase him from the game. Richards will look to rebound in his next start Friday in Seattle.
