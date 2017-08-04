Angels' Garrett Richards: Cleared for mound work
Richards (biceps) will throw off a mound Friday, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Team doctors presented Richards with the positive news Thursday that he's been cleared to throw from the mound for the first time since suffering his bicep injury on April 5 against the Athletics. It's an important rehab milestone for the 29-year-old who appears to be on track to rejoin the Angels' rotation in the not-too-distant future.
