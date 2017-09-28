Angels' Garrett Richards: Comes unraveled in fourth

Richards was charged with three runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts over 3.2 innings Wednesday. He received a no-decision in an extra-inning loss to the White Sox.

Richards breezed through the first three innings, but he failed to escape the fourth after allowing five batters to reach base and three to cross home plate before getting an early hook. It was a sour end to the 29-year-old's season after he posted a 1.69 ERA over his previous three starts since returning from the 60-day DL. Richards bypassed Tommy John surgery following a UCL tear that limited him to six starts in 2016, opting to go with an unorthodox treatment using stem cells. While he made the same number of appearances this year, his lengthy absence was due to a biceps injury, ruling out what would have been another disastrous elbow issue. Richards should be considered an injury risk at this point of his career, but if he can return at full strength following an offseason of rest, the hard-throwing righty would regain fantasy appeal based off his previous success on the mound.