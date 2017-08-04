Angels' Garrett Richards: Completes bullpen session

Richards (biceps) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

While the bullpen consisted of all fastballs, Richards was nonetheless optimistic coming out of the session, saying that he is certain he will pitch for the Angels before the season is over. He will presumably return as a starter, although the team could expedite Richards' return by having him prepare for a bullpen role.

