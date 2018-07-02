Angels' Garrett Richards: Could start Wednesday vs. Seattle
Richards (hamstring) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list to start Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The Angels have confirmed Andrew Heaney and Tyler Skaggs as the starters for Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, but have yet to announce a starter for the middle contest of the three-game set in Seattle. Jaime Barria would be available to take the hill Wednesday on his normal rest, but the Angels' reluctance to name a probable starter for that day suggests the spot could be earmarked for Richards. The right-hander was shaky in his rehab start Friday at High-A Rancho Cucamonga -- he gave up five runs on seven hits and no walks over 3.1 innings -- but he reported no physical issues and tossed 63 pitches. Richards completed a bullpen session Sunday in front of the team brass, so if the Angels are comfortable with how he looked, it seems likely that he'll be plugged back into the rotation Wednesday. His return would likely result in Deck McGuire heading back to the minors after the latter was hit hard in a spot start Sunday against the Orioles.
