Angels' Garrett Richards: Diagnosed with hamstring tightness
Richards exited Wednesday's game against the Mariners with left hamstring tightness, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Richards had allowed two runs on four hits through two innings before exiting the game with the injury. The severity of the issue remains unclear, leaving his status for his next scheduled start up in the air. Richards will likely undergo further evaluation in the coming days.
