Angels' Garrett Richards: Dominant in Saturday's no-decision
Richards didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers, allowing one unearned run on one hit and one walk over seven innings while striking out nine.
The right-hander pitched more than well enough to earn his fifth win of the season, but Richards and the Angels were undone by a late bullpen collapse. Saturday's outing continues a remarkable string of poor defensive performances behind the 30-year-old -- Richards has given up 23 runs over his last 35 innings and seven starts, but incredibly only 12 of those runs counted as earned on his ledger, allowing him to carry a 3.25 ERA into his next start Friday in Minnesota.
