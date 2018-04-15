Angels' Garrett Richards: Earns win Saturday
Richards (2-0) allowed one earned run on one hit while walking three and striking out five across five innings to earn the win Saturday against the Royals.
Richards had mixed success in his outing prior to being pulled after five innings and just 73 pitches. The early hook likely had to do with the fact that he had three wild pitches in the fifth inning alone, but there is no indication that he suffered an injury. Richards has now had similar results in all four of his starts this season, flashing his ability to get strikeouts while also struggling with command. That has held him back, but if it improves as the season wears on he should be able to pitch deeper into games.
