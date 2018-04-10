Angels' Garrett Richards: Exits after 4.1 innings against Rangers
Richards picked up a no-decision on Monday, giving up one earned run on four hits over 4.1 innings, striking out six and walking five as the Angels topped the Rangers 8-3.
It was an erratic showing for the 29-year-old righty despite allowing just one earned run, as Richards needed 94 pitches to get through his 4.1 innings before exiting the contest. He has 19 strikeouts through his first three starts but his 12 walks in that timeframe are a concerning trend and he'll need to cut down on that number in order to starting whittling away at the 1.60 WHIP that's currently putting a dent in his fantasy value. He'll look to do so in his next start on the road against the Royals on Saturday.
