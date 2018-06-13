Angels' Garrett Richards: Exits Wednesday's game following second frame
Richards was forced to leave Wednesday's start after the conclusion of the second inning, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
There has been no word at this time as to why Richards was removed from his outing but the right-hander was experiencing a loss in velocity of about two mph, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group. Expect an update on his status in the coming hours.
