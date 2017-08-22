Angels' Garrett Richards: First simulated game goes well
Richards was feeling good after a simulated game Monday and will try to get up to 40-45 pitches in another simulated game Friday to determine the next step in his rehab, The Orange County Register reports.
Richards has been limited to just one start all year by the biceps injury. At this point, the Angels are just hoping to get him back this season. Considering the minor league season ends in early September, though, Richards probably won't have a real chance at a lengthy rehab assignment with another setback, so his season may be over if he doesn't feel well after Friday's session.
