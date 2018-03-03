Angels' Garrett Richards: Looks sharp in second spring start
Richards completed three scoreless frames with two hits, a walk and a pair of strikeouts in Friday's spring training loss to the Cubs.
Richards has given up just one run over his first five innings of work this spring, which bodes well for his prospects of beginning the 2018 season healthy after making just six starts in each of his previous two campaigns. There is no questions regarding Richards' ability to provide strong fantasy lines, but his poor track record when it comes to staying healthy make him a tough player to evaluate. If the hard-throwing righty can provide 150-plus innings, he could reward fantasy owners who take a gamble on him late in drafts as evidenced by the elite totals he post over six healthy starts last season (2.28 ERA, 2.48 FIP and 3.9 K/BB).
More News
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Avoids arbitration•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Comes unraveled in fourth•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Spins six scoreless in no-decision•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Takes loss Sunday•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Takes tough-luck loss in first decision of 2017•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Throws 52 pitches in return•
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....
-
First Base Tiers 2.0
Paul Goldschmidt has slipped with the news of the humidor, but how does the rest of first base...