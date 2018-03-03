Angels' Garrett Richards: Looks sharp in second spring start

Richards completed three scoreless frames with two hits, a walk and a pair of strikeouts in Friday's spring training loss to the Cubs.

Richards has given up just one run over his first five innings of work this spring, which bodes well for his prospects of beginning the 2018 season healthy after making just six starts in each of his previous two campaigns. There is no questions regarding Richards' ability to provide strong fantasy lines, but his poor track record when it comes to staying healthy make him a tough player to evaluate. If the hard-throwing righty can provide 150-plus innings, he could reward fantasy owners who take a gamble on him late in drafts as evidenced by the elite totals he post over six healthy starts last season (2.28 ERA, 2.48 FIP and 3.9 K/BB).