Angels' Garrett Richards: MRI reveals damaged UCL
Richards has a damaged UCL, an MRI revealed Wednesday.
Richards has not yet decided whether or not to undergo surgery, though even alternative plan of care would likely keep him out for a long time. The extent of the damage is not clear, nor is the timeline on any alternative care plan, but given that surgery is being considered as a possibility, the outlook doesn't look good, especially for someone with a history of elbow injuries like Richards.
