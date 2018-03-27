Angels' Garrett Richards: Officially named Opening Day starter

Richards was confirmed as the Angels Opening Day starter by manager Mike Scioscia on Monday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

No surprise here, particularly given the fact that Shohei Otani hasn't emerged as an immediate ace in Anaheim. Richards has been brilliant whenever he has been healthy, but he has only made six starts in each of the past two seasons. His health will be critical to any potential Angels run at the postseason in 2018.