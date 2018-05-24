Richards will make his next start Sunday against the Yankees in New York with the Angels opting to skip Shohei Ohtani's turn through the rotation, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels have been using a six-man rotation throughout the season in an effort to afford Ohtani more rest between starts, but the organization is apparently still eager to manage the two-way rookie's workload even more carefully. It's unclear when Ohtani will be added back to the Angels' pitching schedule, but his absence for the time being will leave the team with a five starters. Because Richards started the first of the Angels' six games this week in Toronto, he'll naturally be the top choice to fill in for Ohtani since he'll be available Sunday on four days' rest. The surprise two-start week might boost Richards' strikeout totals more than fantasy owners initially anticipated, but he'll be at risk of more ERA and WHIP damage while facing a New York offense that has posted a collective .832 OPS at Yankee Stadium in 2018.