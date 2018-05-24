Angels' Garrett Richards: Picks up start at Yankee Stadium
Richards will make his next start Sunday against the Yankees in New York with the Angels opting to skip Shohei Ohtani's turn through the rotation, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The Angels have been using a six-man rotation throughout the season in an effort to afford Ohtani more rest between starts, but the organization is apparently still eager to manage the two-way rookie's workload even more carefully. It's unclear when Ohtani will be added back to the Angels' pitching schedule, but his absence for the time being will leave the team with a five starters. Because Richards started the first of the Angels' six games this week in Toronto, he'll naturally be the top choice to fill in for Ohtani since he'll be available Sunday on four days' rest. The surprise two-start week might boost Richards' strikeout totals more than fantasy owners initially anticipated, but he'll be at risk of more ERA and WHIP damage while facing a New York offense that has posted a collective .832 OPS at Yankee Stadium in 2018.
More News
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Takes loss against Blue Jays•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Takes tough loss against Astros•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Strikes out four in no-decision•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Bounces back in shutout of Mariners•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Chased early by Yankees on Saturday•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Strikes out 11•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco and these Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...