Angels' Garrett Richards: Progressing well in rehab
Richards (biceps) began throwing at 150-200 feet Tuesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Richards continues to battle back from the bicep injury that landed him on the disabled list at the onset of the 2017 season. He began playing catch roughly two weeks ago and has recently advanced his rehab regimen to full long toss. He hopes to begin throwing from a mound in the coming days, which would be another key milestone in his recovery. Though he's making solid progress, Richards remains without a firm timetable for return.
More News
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Begins throwing progression•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Tests reveal improvement•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Will undergo exam Monday•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Could be cleared to throw next week•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Aiming for return in late summer•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Moved to 60-day disabled list•
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...