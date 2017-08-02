Angels' Garrett Richards: Progressing well in rehab

Richards (biceps) began throwing at 150-200 feet Tuesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Richards continues to battle back from the bicep injury that landed him on the disabled list at the onset of the 2017 season. He began playing catch roughly two weeks ago and has recently advanced his rehab regimen to full long toss. He hopes to begin throwing from a mound in the coming days, which would be another key milestone in his recovery. Though he's making solid progress, Richards remains without a firm timetable for return.