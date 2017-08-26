Angels' Garrett Richards: Rehab stint on tap
Richards (biceps) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
He was able to complete another simulated game Friday, and apparently everything went off without a hitch, as his next outing will be a three-inning rehab start. Wednesday's rehab appearance will mark Richards' first game action since injuring his biceps during his first start of the season. Seeing as he's been sidelined for most of the season, Richards will likely need a few rehab appearances before returning to the big-league rotation.
More News
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Another successful sim outing•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: First simulated game goes well•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Will face live hitters this week•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Completes bullpen session•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Cleared for mound work•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Progressing well in rehab•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...