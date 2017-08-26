Angels' Garrett Richards: Rehab stint on tap

Richards (biceps) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

He was able to complete another simulated game Friday, and apparently everything went off without a hitch, as his next outing will be a three-inning rehab start. Wednesday's rehab appearance will mark Richards' first game action since injuring his biceps during his first start of the season. Seeing as he's been sidelined for most of the season, Richards will likely need a few rehab appearances before returning to the big-league rotation.