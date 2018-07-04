Angels' Garrett Richards: Reinstated from disabled list
Richards (hamstring) was officially activated from the 10-day DL ahead of Wednesday's start against Seattle.
Richards has logged a 3.42 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 14 starts for the Angels this year. In addition, he's posted a career-high 10.3 K/9 but is also sporting a pedestrian 4.2 BB/9. This marks his first start since leaving with a hamstring strain against the Mariners on June 13.
