Angels' Garrett Richards: Roughed up in rehab start
Richards (hamstring) gave up five runs on seven hits over 3.1 innings during Friday's rehab start with High-A Inland Empire.
The majority of the damage done to Richards was via two long balls, but his control seemed to be on point after he struck out four and walked none in a brief outing. Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register still believes that the Angels' ace could make his return from the DL next week in an important series against the Mariners, but another rehab start wouldn't be out of the question either.
