Richards (hamstring) will start Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of Southern California News Group reports.

Richards landed on the 10-day disabled list in mid-June with a hamstring strain, but was able to go through a rehab start late last week without issue and has now been cleared to rejoin the big club. He'll get the start Wednesday as a result, though he'll have a tough task facing off with a Mariners team that's been streaking of late. On the season, Richards owns a 4-4 record with a 3.42 ERA.

More News
Our Latest Stories