Angels' Garrett Richards: Shifted to 60-day DL
Richards (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
This won't have an impact on his timetable as Richards will likely remain sidelined through the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery a week ago. This will free up 40-man roster spots for the recently acquired Ty Buttrey and Williams Jerez.
