Angels' Garrett Richards: Shifts to DL
Richards (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.
The Angels acted quickly to move Richards to the DL a day after he exited his start against the Mariners with UCL damage in his right elbow. It hasn't been determined if Richards will require surgery to address the matter, but it's expected that he'll face an extended absence regardless of how he elects to treat the injury. The Angels recalled Deck McGuire from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move and could slot him into the rotation when Richards' next turn comes up Sunday against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: MRI reveals damaged UCL•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Leaves with forearm irritation•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Exits after 2.2 innings Tuesday•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Strikes out eight in win•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Scheduled for start Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...