Richards (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

The Angels acted quickly to move Richards to the DL a day after he exited his start against the Mariners with UCL damage in his right elbow. It hasn't been determined if Richards will require surgery to address the matter, but it's expected that he'll face an extended absence regardless of how he elects to treat the injury. The Angels recalled Deck McGuire from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move and could slot him into the rotation when Richards' next turn comes up Sunday against the Dodgers.

More News
Our Latest Stories