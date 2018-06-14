Angels' Garrett Richards: Slated for MRI on Thursday
Richards (hamstring) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Richards lasted just two innings in his start Wednesday against the Mariners, giving up two runs on four hits before departing with the strained left hamstring. The right-hander said he felt his hamstring act up in his previous outing, but it wasn't until Wednesday's outing that he felt the issue was serious enough to ask out of the contest. While the fact that Richards isn't dealing with an arm issue offers some encouragement, his velocity was still noticeably down against the Mariners, with his fastball sitting in the 93-to-94 mile-per-hour range instead of the usual 96-to-97 range. The examination Thursday should provide more information about the extent of Richards' setback and whether or not he'll be able to make his next scheduled turn Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
