Angels' Garrett Richards: Spins six scoreless in no-decision
Richards pitched six scoreless innings with just a single hit and walk allowed while striking out six batters during Friday's loss to Houston. He didn't factor in the decision.
Richards has now allowed just four runs over 19.1 innings through four starts since returning from a five-month stint on the disabled list, and he now sports a 1.50 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 for the season. A road date with the White Sox projects to be Richards' final start of the regular season, which is a nice matchup to post another strong fantasy showing.
More News
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Takes loss Sunday•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Takes tough-luck loss in first decision of 2017•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Throws 52 pitches in return•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Officially activated from DL•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Set to return Tuesday•
-
Angels' Garrett Richards: Preparing to return in Oakland•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...