Angels' Garrett Richards: Spins six scoreless in no-decision

Richards pitched six scoreless innings with just a single hit and walk allowed while striking out six batters during Friday's loss to Houston. He didn't factor in the decision.

Richards has now allowed just four runs over 19.1 innings through four starts since returning from a five-month stint on the disabled list, and he now sports a 1.50 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 for the season. A road date with the White Sox projects to be Richards' final start of the regular season, which is a nice matchup to post another strong fantasy showing.