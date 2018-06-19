Richards (hamstring) played catch on the field Monday, Avery Yang of MLB.com reports.

The activity three days after Richards was moved to the disabled list offers optimism that he'll be in store for a short-term absence. Before the Angels determine if it's feasible for Richards to return during the upcoming weekend, he'll likely need to throw a bullpen session at the very least to prove his strained left hamstring is no longer an issue. The Angels will replace him in the rotation Tuesday against the Diamondbacks with Felix Pena, who will make his first major-league start.

More News
Our Latest Stories